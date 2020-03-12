Can statins be dangerous for you? In today's Academic Minute, part of Albert Einstein College of Medicine Week, Jill Crandall examines if use of these drugs can lead to other maladies. Crandall is a professor of medicine at Albert Einstein. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
Topics
Popular Right Now
Practical advice for instructors faced with an abrupt move to online teaching (opinion)
Why are some colleges closing over virus concerns while others stay open?
LIVE UPDATES: Latest news on coronavirus and higher education
As colleges confronting coronavirus tell students to move out, many urge attention to the needs of v
Assistant professor says he's been fired because he dared to talk about human population variation
Prepare to move online: continuity planning for coronavirus and beyond (opinion)
How will colleges with fewer resources fare with coronavirus closures?
Ensuring that online teaching engages students and maintains community (opinion)
Please review our commenting policy here.