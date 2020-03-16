Repression of citizens can be an impulsive act of a desperate politician. In today's Academic Minute, Mustafa Kirisci of Saint Mary’s College of California explores why this might start in childhood. Kirisci is a visiting assistant professor in the department of politics at Saint Mary's. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
Topics
Popular Right Now
Colleges develop strategies for recruiting students without a campus visit
As coronavirus closures force colleges to move students online, ed-tech experts see opportunity -- b
Suddenly trying to teach humanities courses online?
Practical advice for instructors faced with an abrupt move to online teaching (opinion)
Guest Post: Your Suddenly Online Class Could Actually Be a Relief | Just Visiting
Roundup of coronavirus news from March 13-15
LIVE UPDATES: Latest news on coronavirus and higher education
Students may want room and board back after coronavirus closures, but refunds would take a bite out
A college student expresses his concerns to university administrators about policies related to the
Please review our commenting policy here.