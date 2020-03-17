The first Anglo-Spanish war may have been fought in the pages of books. In today's Academic Minute, Hostos Community College's Victoria Munoz explores this history. Munoz is an assistant professor of English at Hostos, part of the City University of New York. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
Topics
Popular Right Now
‘I Will Survive’ Teaching Online
Students organize their own aid networks as campuses close for virus
Trump promised to waive student loan interest, but it's unclear if borrowers will see any immediate
If It Doesn't Make Sense ... Refuse | Just Visiting
Practical advice for instructors faced with an abrupt move to online teaching (opinion)
Shifting unexpectedly to remote instruction requires as many human solutions as tech solutions (opin
Roundup of coronavirus news from March 16
Colleges develop strategies for recruiting students without a campus visit
10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)
Please review our commenting policy here.