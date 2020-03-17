Academic Minute
Spanish Romances and British Imperialism

The first Anglo-Spanish war may have been fought in the pages of books. In today's Academic Minute, Hostos Community College's Victoria Munoz explores this history. Munoz is an assistant professor of English at Hostos, part of the City University of New York. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

