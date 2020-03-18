There’s good news ahead for your furry friends. In today's Academic Minute, the University of Missouri's Jeffrey Bryan discusses treating a dangerous canine disease. Bryan is a professor of oncology at Missouri's flagship Columbia campus. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
