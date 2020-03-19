Academic Minute
Political Humor and Gender in American Politics

Does political humor look the same when aimed at female candidates? In today's Academic Minute, the University of Central Arkansas' Heather Yates delves into this question. Yates is an assistant professor of political science at Central Arkansas. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

