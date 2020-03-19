Does political humor look the same when aimed at female candidates? In today's Academic Minute, the University of Central Arkansas' Heather Yates delves into this question. Yates is an assistant professor of political science at Central Arkansas. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
Topics
Popular Right Now
LIVE UPDATES: Latest news on coronavirus and higher education
Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?
‘I Will Survive’ Teaching Online
Colleges go pass/fail to address coronavirus
7 guidelines for effective teaching online
Higher ed institutions aren't supporting international students enough during the COVID-19 crisis (o
Peer advice for instructors teaching online for first time
As coronavirus closures force colleges to move students online, ed-tech experts see opportunity -- b
Practical advice for instructors faced with an abrupt move to online teaching (opinion)
Please review our commenting policy here.