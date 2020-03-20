Changing from deficit to diversity could lead to better outcomes for schools and society. In today's Academic Minute, Landmark College's Lynne Shea examines how catering to neurodiversity can help more people get their education. Shea is a professor of liberal studies at Landmark. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
