Academic Minute
Understanding Data Through Studying Economics

More data bring opportunities for research. In today's Academic Minute, part of George Fox University Week, Nate Peach explains why economics is a good area of study for undergraduates. Peach is an associate professor of economics at George Fox. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

Popular Right Now

Working from home during COVID-19 proves challenging for faculty members

LIVE UPDATES: Latest news on coronavirus and higher education

Study abroad students caught by international border closures

Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?

Coronavirus roundup, March 24

Beyond focusing on educational delivery models, faculty should prioritize the essential truths they

‘I Will Survive’ Teaching Online

Using strategic thinking and scenario planning to deal with the coronavirus (opinion)

During the COVID-19 crisis, higher ed should rethink how to assess, test and grade students (opinion

Back to Top