Should the students run the classroom? In today's Academic Minute, part of George Fox University Week, Debby Thomas looks at one way of divvying up responsibility so everyone benefits. Thomas is an assistant professor of management at George Fox. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
Topics
Popular Right Now
LIVE UPDATES: Latest news on coronavirus and higher education
Student Debt Forgiveness Not Expected in Stimulus Bill
College leaders chip away at growing list of urgent coronavirus response tasks
Pivot to online raises concerns for FERPA, surveillance
Working from home during COVID-19 proves challenging for faculty members
Survey gauges the state of the online education landscape pre-coronavirus
7 guidelines for effective teaching online
Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?
‘I Will Survive’ Teaching Online
Beyond focusing on educational delivery models, faculty should prioritize the essential truths they
Please review our commenting policy here.