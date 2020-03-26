What is causing moral distress among student nurses and health-care workers? In today's Academic Minute, part of George Fox University Week, Lorretta Krautscheid explains. Krautscheid is an associate professor in nursing at George Fox. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
