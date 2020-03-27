Academic Minute
Butterfly-Inspired Inspirations in Unmanned Systems

Monarch butterfly wings could help get small flying robots up and running. In today's Academic Minute, part of George Fox University Week, Nathan Slegers explains more. Slegers is a professor of mechanical engineering at George Fox. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

