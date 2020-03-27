Monarch butterfly wings could help get small flying robots up and running. In today's Academic Minute, part of George Fox University Week, Nathan Slegers explains more. Slegers is a professor of mechanical engineering at George Fox. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
