Academic Minute
Oppositional Mind-Set

Students react in different ways to criticism. In today's Academic Minute, East Stroudsburg University's Bonnie Green explores how a critical remark can affect a student’s learning capabilities. Green is a professor of psychology at East Stroudsburg. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

Popular Right Now

'Zoombombers' disrupt online classes with racist, pornographic content

Surveys offer mixed outlook on student enrollment in the fall

LIVE UPDATES: Latest news on coronavirus and higher education

Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?

How the shift to remote learning might affect students, instructors and colleges

Beyond focusing on educational delivery models, faculty should prioritize the essential truths they

"Nonessential" research has halted on many campuses

College presidents fear financial -- and human -- toll of coronavirus on their campuses

Coronavirus leads many colleges -- including some that are competitive -- to go test optional

Back to Top