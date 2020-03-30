Students react in different ways to criticism. In today's Academic Minute, East Stroudsburg University's Bonnie Green explores how a critical remark can affect a student’s learning capabilities. Green is a professor of psychology at East Stroudsburg. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
Topics
Popular Right Now
'Zoombombers' disrupt online classes with racist, pornographic content
Surveys offer mixed outlook on student enrollment in the fall
LIVE UPDATES: Latest news on coronavirus and higher education
Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?
How the shift to remote learning might affect students, instructors and colleges
Beyond focusing on educational delivery models, faculty should prioritize the essential truths they
"Nonessential" research has halted on many campuses
College presidents fear financial -- and human -- toll of coronavirus on their campuses
Coronavirus leads many colleges -- including some that are competitive -- to go test optional
Please review our commenting policy here.