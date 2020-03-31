Academic Minute
Public Hospitals and U.S. Health Care

Public hospitals used to be a safety net for health care. In today's Academic Minute, Pennsylvania State University's Simon Haeder details why this changed. Haeder is an assistant professor of public policy at Penn State. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

