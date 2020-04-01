Academic Minute
Man-Made Chemicals

A better way to rid waterways of harmful PCBs could be on the way. In today's Academic Minute, the University of Maryland Baltimore County's Upal Ghosh discusses this breakthrough. Ghosh is a professor in the department of chemical, biochemical and environmental engineering at UMBC. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

