A better way to rid waterways of harmful PCBs could be on the way. In today's Academic Minute, the University of Maryland Baltimore County's Upal Ghosh discusses this breakthrough. Ghosh is a professor in the department of chemical, biochemical and environmental engineering at UMBC. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
