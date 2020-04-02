Academic Minute
Mandaeans

Who are the Mandaeans? In today's Academic Minute, Butler University's James F. McGrath delves into this historical religious group. McGrath is Clarence L. Goodwin Chair in New Testament Language and Literature at Butler. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

