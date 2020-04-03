Academic Minute
Shareholders and Stakeholders

Businesses that shift focus from transactions to relationships with stakeholders could be better off. In today's Academic Minute, the University of Richmond's Doug Bosse explores why. Bosse is a professor of strategic management and the David Meade White Jr. Chair in Business at Richmond's Robins School of Business. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

Popular Right Now

LIVE UPDATES: Latest news on coronavirus and higher education

Preparing (quietly) for a fall semester without in-person instruction

7 guidelines for effective teaching online

'Zoombombers' disrupt online classes with racist, pornographic content

How Reddit.com’s /r/professors Provides a Glimpse Into Future Brand Issues for Universities | Call t

Dissertation Defense on Zoom Interrupted by Racist Attack

Progressives were divided over widespread cancellation of student debt in stimulus

Scholars confront coronavirus-related racism in the classroom, in research and in community outreach

How to write an effective journal article and get it published (essay)

Back to Top