Businesses that shift focus from transactions to relationships with stakeholders could be better off. In today's Academic Minute, the University of Richmond's Doug Bosse explores why. Bosse is a professor of strategic management and the David Meade White Jr. Chair in Business at Richmond's Robins School of Business. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
