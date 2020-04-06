The history of love is understudied. In today's Academic Minute, part of Cornell College Week, Tyler Carrington looks to the past to mend this hole in our fabric. Carrington is an assistant professor of German studies and history at Cornell, in Iowa. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
