Academic Minute
Stalagmites, Monsoons and Climate Change

We can look underground to comprehend climate change. In today's Academic Minute, part of Cornell College Week, Rhawn Denniston discusses how the Earth’s history is written in the rock. Denniston is a professor of geology at Cornell, in Iowa. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

Popular Right Now

Coronavirus News Archive

Universities store student items left in dorms over the summer

Graduate students seek time-to-degree and funding extensions during COVID-19

Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?

Professor pay is flat -- again

7 guidelines for effective teaching online

MacMurray College Will Close With No Severance for Faculty

Colleges go pass/fail to address coronavirus

Teaching and Learning After COVID-19

Back to Top