We can look underground to comprehend climate change. In today's Academic Minute, part of Cornell College Week, Rhawn Denniston discusses how the Earth’s history is written in the rock. Denniston is a professor of geology at Cornell, in Iowa. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
Topics
Popular Right Now
Universities store student items left in dorms over the summer
Graduate students seek time-to-degree and funding extensions during COVID-19
Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?
Professor pay is flat -- again
7 guidelines for effective teaching online
MacMurray College Will Close With No Severance for Faculty
Colleges go pass/fail to address coronavirus
Please review our commenting policy here.