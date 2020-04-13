The humanities and soft skills might be more important than ever. In today's Academic Minute, Pennsylvania State University's Laurie Grobman says these skills will become more important for businesses in our changing world. Grobman is a professor of English and women's studies at Penn State's Berks campus. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
