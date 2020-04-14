Can’t we all just get along on the roads? In today's Academic Minute, Monica Mendez of NYU Abu Dhabi looks into the best way to move people around a city. Mendez is an associate professor of civil and urban engineering at the New York University campus. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
Topics
Popular Right Now
Teaching lab sciences and the fine arts during COVID-19
How will pass/fail affect students' future?
Students say online classes aren't what they paid for
Sociologists say their findings on student interconnectedness suggest caution needed in reopening
Roundup: Delays, state help and a special wine package
How COVID-19 will change education abroad for American students (opinion)
Coronavirus outbreak adds urgency to searches for new college presidents
Guest Post: The Future of the SAT | Just Visiting
Please review our commenting policy here.