Academic Minute
Power of Predictive Analytics on Campus

Some students need more support than others to get their education. In today's Academic Minute, the University of South Florida's Paul Dosal describes how to identify these students early on. Dosal is a professor of Latin American history at USF. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

Popular Right Now

Teaching online should not mean presenting yourself less professionally or lowering academic standar

Practical advice for how colleges can responsibly reopen in the fall (opinion)

College librarians prepare for looming budget cuts, and journal subscriptions could be in for a trim

New recession sets stage for abuses by for-profits, critics fear

7 guidelines for effective teaching online

Teaching and Learning After COVID-19

Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?

Preparing (quietly) for a fall semester without in-person instruction

Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education

Back to Top