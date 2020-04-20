The debate over religious symbols on public land is still ongoing. In today's Academic Minute, part of Jepson School of Leadership Studies Week, Corey Walker determines what previous examples can teach us. Walker is a visiting professor in leadership studies and the humanities at the University of Richmond's Jepsen School. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
