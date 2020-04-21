The Pulse
The Pulse: Josh Kamrath of Bongo

This episode of the Pulse podcast features a conversation with Josh Kamrath, CEO of Bongo, a video assessment solution focused on experiential learning and skill development. In the discussion with The Pulse's host, Rodney B. Murray, Kamrath explains why Bongo is more than a videoconferencing tool and describes its structured assignment workflow. Find more at Rod's Pulse Podcast.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

Popular Right Now

Early journal submission data suggest COVID-19 is tanking women's research productivity

General guidance for thinking through how to start planning to reopen a college (opinion)

College groups tell Congress to put off debt cancellation

Students sue universities for tuition and fee refunds

Coronavirus Live Updates Archive from April 12-18

April 21 COVID-19 roundup: Revenue losses, summer enrollment and cannabutter

Beloit redesigns its academic calendar to give itself more flexibility if COVID-19 forces closures

Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?

Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education

Back to Top