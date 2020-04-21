You don’t have to look far to the past to see the ugly history of racism in the U.S. In today's Academic Minute, part of Jepson School of Leadership Studies Week, Julian Hayter explains why. Hayter is an associate professor of leadership studies at the University of Richmond's Jepson School. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
