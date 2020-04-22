School segregation is still happening, but in a different arena. In today's Academic Minute, part of Jepson School of Leadership Studies Week, Tom Shields explains. Shields is an associate professor of education at the University of Richmond's Jepson School. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
