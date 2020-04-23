Academic Minute
The Case Against Voting for Charisma

If you want to get elected, be charismatic. In today's Academic Minute, part of Jepson School of Leadership Studies Week, Jessica Flanigan explains why being likable is better than your policy choices. Flanigan is an associate professor of leadership studies at the University of Richmond's Jepson School. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

