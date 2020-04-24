Academic Minute
The Founding Fathers' Plans

Did our Founding Fathers plan for the best or the worst? In today's Academic Minute, part of Jepson School of Leadership Studies Week, Kenneth Ruscio examines this question. Ruscio is a senior distinguished lecturer of leadership studies at the University of Richmond's Jepson School. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

Popular Right Now

Colleges lay groundwork for fall, with or without pandemic

15 Fall Scenarios

A professor explores why Zoom classes deplete her energy (opinion)

Early journal submission data suggest COVID-19 is tanking women's research productivity

How lenient, or not, should professors be with students right now?

Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?

7 guidelines for effective teaching online

Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education

In Germany, humanities scholars join discussions on ending lockdown

Back to Top