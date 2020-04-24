Did our Founding Fathers plan for the best or the worst? In today's Academic Minute, part of Jepson School of Leadership Studies Week, Kenneth Ruscio examines this question. Ruscio is a senior distinguished lecturer of leadership studies at the University of Richmond's Jepson School. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
