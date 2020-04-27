A test to determine how new mothers are functioning is here. In today's Academic Minute, part of Mercer University Week, Jennifer Barkin details how it works. Barkin is an associate professor of community medicine and obstetrics at Mercer. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
