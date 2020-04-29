Academic Minute
Gentrification and African American History

History is disappearing off the Georgia coast. In today's Academic Minute, part of Mercer University Week, Melanie Pavich explores one community that is being taken over by gentrification. Pavich is an associate professor of interdisciplinary and historical studies at Mercer. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

