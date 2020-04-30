In tough times, it can be helpful to bury your nose in a book. In today's Academic Minute, part of Mercer University Week, Sarah Gardner explores how some made it through the Civil War with the help of literature. Gardner is a professor of history at Mercer. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
Topics
Popular Right Now
What are some of the key decision points colleges face?
What does an "intent" to reopen mean?
Millions cancel and change education plans in response to the pandemic
Colleges could lose up to 20 percent of students, analysis says
NACAC statement criticizes College Board and ACT
Early journal submission data suggest COVID-19 is tanking women's research productivity
Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?
DeVos criticized for excluding more than DACA students from emergency grants
Please review our commenting policy here.