Academic Minute
Reading During the Civil War

In tough times, it can be helpful to bury your nose in a book. In today's Academic Minute, part of Mercer University Week, Sarah Gardner explores how some made it through the Civil War with the help of literature. Gardner is a professor of history at Mercer. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

