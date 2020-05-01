Exposure to mercury has long-lasting effects. In today's Academic Minute, part of Mercer University Week, Adam Kiefer looks into one way we can avoid exposure. Kiefer is Distinguished University Professor of Chemistry at Mercer's College of Liberal Arts and Sciences. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
