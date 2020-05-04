German Jewish women writers still have much to tell us about the Holocaust. In today's Academic Minute, the University of Dayton's Carola Daffner delves into this history. Daffner is an associate professor of global languages and cultures at Dayton. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
Topics
Popular Right Now
Plans for fall assume professors will be willing to teach. Will they?
Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education
Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?
Colleges field more questions from seniors about deferring admission
Early journal submission data suggest COVID-19 is tanking women's research productivity
Michigan State Black Faculty Oppose New Provost
Please review our commenting policy here.