Female Authors During the Holocaust

German Jewish women writers still have much to tell us about the Holocaust. In today's Academic Minute, the University of Dayton's Carola Daffner delves into this history. Daffner is an associate professor of global languages and cultures at Dayton. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

