Kids may not like bedtime, but it’s important for their development. In today's Academic Minute, Albert Einstein College of Medicine's Karen Bonuck explores the benefits of sleep for children. Bonuck is a professor in the department of family and social medicine at Albert Einstein. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
