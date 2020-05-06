How does breast milk affect a baby’s sleep schedule? In today's Academic Minute, the University of Southern California's Darby Saxbe explains how getting the right milk at the right time can help babies get more sleep. Saxbe is an associate professor of psychology at USC's Dornsife School. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
