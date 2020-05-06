The Pulse
The Pulse: COVID-Converted Podcast #1

This episode of the Pulse podcast is the first in an audio and video podcast series in response to the impact of COVID-19. In this episode, The Pulse's host, Rodney B. Murray of University of the Sciences, interviews Gary Dietz and Shannon Forte, partners in a new venture to bring teachers affordable, practical techniques to engage learners and deliver effective online instruction. A video of the interview can be viewed here. Find more at Rod's Pulse Podcast.

