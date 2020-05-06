This episode of the Pulse podcast is the first in an audio and video podcast series in response to the impact of COVID-19. In this episode, The Pulse's host, Rodney B. Murray of University of the Sciences, interviews Gary Dietz and Shannon Forte, partners in a new venture to bring teachers affordable, practical techniques to engage learners and deliver effective online instruction. A video of the interview can be viewed here. Find more at Rod's Pulse Podcast.
Topics
Popular Right Now
Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education
Instructors describe impact of shift to remote on colleges on the quarter system, plus other topics
When their classes were suspended many Chinese students had few flight options home and chose to sta
Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?
Federal Work-Study students paid at the discretion of colleges
Early journal submission data suggest COVID-19 is tanking women's research productivity
How the shift to remote learning might affect students, instructors and colleges
Please review our commenting policy here.