This episode of the Pulse podcast is the first in an audio and video podcast series in response to the impact of COVID-19. In this episode, The Pulse's host, Rodney B. Murray of University of the Sciences, interviews Gary Dietz and Shannon Forte, partners in a new venture to bring teachers affordable, practical techniques to engage learners and deliver effective online instruction. A video of the interview can be viewed here. Find more at Rod's Pulse Podcast.

Your browser does not support the audio element. Try listening at: http://www.rodspulsepodcast.com/2020/04/covid-converted-edition-1-introd...