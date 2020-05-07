Academic Minute
Speech Disorders in Children

Helping children with speech disorders starts with their tongues. In today's Academic Minute, Syracuse University's Jonathan Preston looks into the mouth to find out how to treat these afflictions. Preston is an associate professor in the department of communication sciences and disorders at Syracuse. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

