The rise of social media can leave kids anxious. In today's Academic Minute, Florida Institute of Technology's Felipa Chavez explores what can be done to combat these feelings. Chavez is an assistant professor of psychology at Florida Tech. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
Topics
Popular Right Now
Public and private measures of colleges' financial strength spark more discussion
Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education
Fall Scenario #12: A Low-Residency Model | Learning Innovation
Early journal submission data suggest COVID-19 is tanking women's research productivity
Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?
Steep Decline in FAFSA Renewals
How the shift to remote learning might affect students, instructors and colleges
Plans for fall assume professors will be willing to teach. Will they?
Please review our commenting policy here.