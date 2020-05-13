Academic Minute
Printing in the English Reformation

One man had a big effect on English Reformation printing. In today's Academic Minute, part of University of the South Week, William E. Engel discusses how these effects are still being felt today. Engel is a professor of English at the university, also known as Sewanee. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

