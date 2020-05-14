Academic Minute
Happiness Gap for Mothers

Why is there a happiness gap for mothers? In today's Academic Minute, part of University of the South Week, Katie Nelson-Coffey explores this question. Nelson-Coffey is an assistant professor in the department of psychology at the university, also known as Sewanee. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

Popular Right Now

How campuses might make the best of an undesirable virtual fall

One option for delivering instruction if campuses open this fall: HyFlex

Cal State pursuing online fall

Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education

Missouri Western cuts quarter of faculty along with programs in history and more

Students should not return to campuses this fall, regardless of the financial implications (opinion)

Students complain that they cannot submit AP tests

Pence, DeVos Hold Call With 14 College Presidents

15 Fall Scenarios

Back to Top