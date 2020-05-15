Academic Minute
Impact of Maternal Stress on Offspring

Maternal stress can have large impacts on children. In today's Academic Minute, part of University of the South Week, Katie E. McGhee determines what the effects may be. McGhee is an assistant professor in the department of biology at the university, also known as Sewanee. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

