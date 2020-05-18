Academic Minute
Metaliterate Learners

How do you help yourself avoid misinformation online? In today's Academic Minute, SUNY Empire State College's Thomas P. Mackey discusses how to become a better thinker. Mackey is a professor in the department of arts and media at Empire State, part of the State University of New York system. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

