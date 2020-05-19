Don’t want to exercise? How about a dance instead? In today's Academic Minute, Helen Blumen of Albert Einstein College of Medicine gets us moving and shaking. Blumen is an assistant professor in the department of medicine at Albert Einstein. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
Topics
Popular Right Now
Who owns all that course content you're putting online?
Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education
Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?
One-third of high school seniors say they will defer or cancel rather than attend all-online college
College leaders consider exigency as summer nears, but drawbacks may outweigh benefits in many cases
It's not so much when colleges reopen -- it's also how
Coronavirus Live Updates Archive from May 10 to May 17
Teaching and Learning After COVID-19
How to shift your conference online in light of the coronavirus (opinion)
Please review our commenting policy here.