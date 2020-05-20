A new theory on depression could help those suffering today. In today's Academic Minute, James Madison University's Gregg Henriques examines a new way to think about this affliction. Henriques is a professor of psychology at James Madison. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
Topics
Popular Right Now
Survey results on '15 Fall Scenarios' suggest what students want
Many four-years plan to reopen in the fall, but most community colleges plan a virtual semester
Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education
Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?
Teaching and Learning After COVID-19
The student view of this spring's shift to remote learning
7 guidelines for effective teaching online
10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)
Several colleges plan to end in-person instruction by Thanksgiving
Please review our commenting policy here.