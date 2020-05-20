Academic Minute
A New Definition of Depression

A new theory on depression could help those suffering today. In today's Academic Minute, James Madison University's Gregg Henriques examines a new way to think about this affliction. Henriques is a professor of psychology at James Madison. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

