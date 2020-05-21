Academic Minute
Debt and Price as Predictors of College Enrollment

Is student loan debt taking a toll on college admissions? In today's Academic Minute, Luther College's Rob K. Larson looks into this question. Larson is an associate professor of management at Luther. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

