Is student loan debt taking a toll on college admissions? In today's Academic Minute, Luther College's Rob K. Larson looks into this question. Larson is an associate professor of management at Luther. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
Topics
Popular Right Now
More institutions are suspending or cutting retirement plan contributions
CDC releases new guidance for colleges on reducing coronavirus spread
The student view of this spring's shift to remote learning
Universities determine how to enforce social distancing
Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education
The rush to reopen colleges this fall ignores harsh scientific and ethical realities (opinion)
College Board Sued Over AP Exams
Tuition discount rates continue to rise while enrollment stagnates, report shows
How to turn this spring's remote courses into high-quality online courses for fall (opinion)
Please review our commenting policy here.