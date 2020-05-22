Academic Minute
Art's Role in Improving Communication Skills

Can art help you improve your communication skills? In today's Academic Minute, SUNY New Paltz's Terry Gipson says yes. Gipson is a lecturer in the department of communications at New Paltz, part of the State University of New York system. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

