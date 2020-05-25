The executive branch and Congress have different ideas of presidential power. In today's Academic Minute, part of Allegheny College Week, Brian M. Harward looks into how Congress responds to executive action. Harward is Professor and Robert G. Seddig Chair in Political Science at Allegheny. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
