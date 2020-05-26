Academic Minute
A Submersible Robot to Test Water Quality

Water testing is an important process. In today's Academic Minute, part of Allegheny College Week, Janyl Jumadinova explores how robotics can help us in this cause. Jumadinova is an assistant professor in the department of computer science at Allegheny. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

