There are links between lead poisoning and food insecurity. In today's Academic Minute, part of Allegheny College Week, Caryl Waggett delves into these connections. Waggett is an associate professor of global health studies at Allegheny. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
Topics
Popular Right Now
Will active learning be possible if colleges have physically distanced classrooms this fall?
Confusion continues over the Education Department's take on emergency aid distribution
10 Predictions for Higher Education’s Future | Leadership in Higher Education
New resources to help support faculty with quality online instruction
Rules could deprive National Guard members fighting COVID-19 of education benefits
Purdue and Notre Dame Are Going to Open for In-Person Instruction | Just Visiting
Envisioning a day in the life of the physically distanced classroom (opinion)
May 27 roundup: International students, admissions tests and Betty White
Should universities tap endowments in response to the budget crises brought on by the pandemic? (opi
Please review our commenting policy here.