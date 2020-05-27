This month's episode of the Pulse podcast features an interview with Greg Fenton, CEO and co-founder of RedShelf, an e-textbook platform. In the conversation with The Pulse's host, Rodney B. Murray, Fenton discusses how RedShelf competes against Amazon and how it delivers publishers' e-book content. Find more at Rod's Pulse Podcast.

Your browser does not support the audio element. Try listening at: https://www.rodspulsepodcast.com/2020/05/rpp-185-redshelf-interview-with...