This month's episode of the Pulse podcast features an interview with Greg Fenton, CEO and co-founder of RedShelf, an e-textbook platform. In the conversation with The Pulse's host, Rodney B. Murray, Fenton discusses how RedShelf competes against Amazon and how it delivers publishers' e-book content. Find more at Rod's Pulse Podcast.
