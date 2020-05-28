Academic Minute
Learning From Sourdough Bread

We have lots to learn from sourdough bread. In today's Academic Minute, part of Allegheny College Week, Eric Pallant explains why. Pallant is a professor of environmental science and sustainability at Allegheny. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

Popular Right Now

University of Kentucky will avoid layoffs in budget

Envisioning a day in the life of the physically distanced classroom (opinion)

10 Predictions for Higher Education’s Future | Leadership in Higher Education

Will active learning be possible if colleges have physically distanced classrooms this fall?

Mitch Daniels Among Presidents to Testify Before Senate on Reopening

Q&A with author of book on models for independent colleges

Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education

May 28 roundup: NSF expansion, the National Guard and funny animals

New Analysis of Faculty Salary and Benefits Data

Back to Top