What keeps homicide rates from drug traffickers down in some Mexican municipalities? In today's Academic Minute, part of Allegheny College Week, Shannan Mattiace takes a look across the border to find out. Mattiace is a professor of political science and international studies at Allegheny. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
