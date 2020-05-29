Academic Minute
Drug Wars and Criminal Violence in Mexico

What keeps homicide rates from drug traffickers down in some Mexican municipalities? In today's Academic Minute, part of Allegheny College Week, Shannan Mattiace takes a look across the border to find out. Mattiace is a professor of political science and international studies at Allegheny. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

Popular Right Now

Gap years and delayed enrollment may be a concern during pandemic

Trump administration reportedly considers restrictions on foreign student work program

May 29 roundup: Lawsuit protections, no layoffs and Pet Friday

Charter school group to start new higher ed program on Marlboro College campus

Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education

Governors on Steps for Reopening Campuses

The key issue isn't whether colleges should reopen in the fall but how to do it safely (opinion)

"In Economic Terms…" | Confessions of a Community College Dean

Senator Murray Opposes Request by College Groups for Liability Protection

Back to Top